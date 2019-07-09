Greater Rochester Area Parent Leadership Training Institute is accepting applications for its 21-week program that teaches participants how to engage in civic life through advocacy and community involvement.

Interested parents in Monroe County can attend an informational session from 5:15 to 8 p.m. on July 24 in the Kate Gleason Auditorium of the Central Library, 115 South Ave., Rochester. Email luvaalvarez.plti@gmail.com to RSVP.

This fall, PLTI will members learn to become familiar with laws; understand policy and budgets, as well as personal history and its impact on perceptions of leadership; thrive and work with diversity; work with media outlets; form coalitions; and work with and engage opposing sides.

Applications must be turned in by Aug. 2. Visit greaterrochesterplti.org/apply for information.