CANANDAIGUA — The City of Canandaigua Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Chyann L. Hennigan. She was last seen at about noon Tuesday, July 9, in the area of South Main Street in the City of Canandaigua.

According to police, Chyann walked away from her foster guardian and could possibly be in the Geneva area. She is 5-foot-2, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, grey leggings and white Crop shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Canandaigua Police Department at 585-396-5035 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor.