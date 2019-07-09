As of July 1, Webster has started its budget process for the 2020 budget year.

For the rest of this month the department heads, myself, the town board liaisons to the departments and our Director of Finance Paul Adams will meet to review and understand each department’s needs for the 2020 budget.

Later in July, the town board, along with the 14 department heads, will come together to discuss every department’s needs and concerns regarding the budget and collectively come up with ideas to improve and save monies within the budget. On Thursday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 8, the 2020 town budget workshop will be televised at 4:30 p.m. so Webster residents can follow along line by line to see and understand where your tax dollars are being spent.

The 2020 Supervisor’s Preliminary Budget will be filed with the town clerk by Friday, Aug. 23. The complete 2020 town budget will appear in the official newspaper of the town, the Webster Herald, and will be delivered on Sep. 12 to all residential homes in Webster. The town board will have a public hearing on the budget on Thursday, Sep. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the town board meeting room.

The town board will also have an open discussion on the budget at the Oct. 3 board meeting for residents to ask questions about the budget. The adoption of the final budget is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, pending any unforeseen events that may require the board to move that date. The legal deadline for final adoption by the town board is Dec. 19.

We encourage Webster residents to take part in the process of constructing the 2020 town budget and welcome your participation at any of the public meetings I have mentioned above.

The town board has set a goal of a zero-tax rate increase for 2020 and staying under the imposed New York State 2% Tax Cap. These are our goals, and we will have to see how all of the numbers add up before we come up with a new 2020 tax rate that meets the needs of Webster residents along with the services our residents have come to expect.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.