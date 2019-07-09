A kitten was thrown from a moving car Saturday night and now, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding those responsible.

Deputies say a witness saw the kitten being thrown from a red car around 8:45 p.m. on State Route 98 near West Saile Drive in Batavia.

The kitten was only 8 weeks old and is severely injured.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the car involved, please contact the sheriff's office at (585)-343-5000.