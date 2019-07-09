Family Promise of Ontario County will sponsor its third annual bed race at 10 a.m. July 27 on the Canandaigua City Pier on Lakeshore Drive.

Teams of five will race beds on wheels they designed and built to help homeless children and their families become sustainably independent. Pier Road, a straight-run of approximately 150 yards, serves as the race course.

Local faith congregations and businesses are sponsoring the various-themed beds. Prizes will be awarded in seven categories.

Visit familypromiseontariocounty.org/bed-race-fpoc for information.