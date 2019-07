Trina Newton, superintendent of the Geneva City School District, will retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The board of education will work on a timeline for the superintendent search at a future retreat.

“Having worked with Trina for the last three years has been quite a positive experience,” said Jose Canario, board president. “We have a good model to go by and a good model of what we want to come after her.”

Newton’s last day will be June 30, 2020. She joined the district in 2012.