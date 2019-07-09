The Irondequoit Concert Band announced the four winners of the 2019 Outstanding Young Instrumental Musician Award at their annual July 4th concert at the Irondequoit town hall.

The band gives this award to one band student from each of the four Irondequoit middle schools for their musicianship and contributions to their respective school band program. The students are chosen to receive the award by their school band director.

The 2019 winners are Alliyah Bozkurt, a sixth grade student at Rogers Middle School; Emmalynn Francis, a sixth grade student at Iroquois Middle School; Isaac Koetz, a fifth grade student at Durand Eastman School; and Harper Kuehne, a fifth grade student at Laurelton-Pardee School.

The students were recognized at their school awards assemblies at the close of the school year. They received a trophy, a monetary award from the band and had their name engraved on a plaque that is permanently displayed at their school.