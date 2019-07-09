Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park, 151 Charlotte St., Canandaigua, will offer fundraising and educational events in July to support its operation and revitalization.

David Shakes, an actor with Northstar Players, will present “Frederick Douglass’ Chosen Spot Speeches” from 2:30 to 4 p.m. July 14. The event is free with admission.

The Moonlight Stroll Concert Series will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays this month, preceded by Moonlight Happy Hour from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Family Fun Day on July 28 is open to guests of all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call 585-394-4922 or visit sonnenberg.org for information.