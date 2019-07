CANANDAIGUA — A 14-year-old girl who had been last seen at about noon Tuesday, July 9, was located Wednesday afternoon, according to Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth.

The City of Canandaigua Police Department was seeking the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Chyann L. Hennigan. Police said she Chyann walked away from her foster guardian.