The Webster Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated chamber members that have met major anniversaries by being in business for 25 years or more.

These anniversaries are celebrated in five-year increments. The chamber recognizes members for their success and longevity. This year, 22 businesses that were able to attend the chamber’s annual breakfast were honored.

The businesses and organizations honored at the Webster Chamber of Commerce breakfast June 29 were Drabik Orthodontics, Pet$avers Healthy Pet Superstore, Webster Eye Care Associates and William A. Koopman CPA for 25 years of membership; Goshorn Chiropractic and Wellness Center for 30 years of membership; Flower City Habitat for Humanity, Heritage Christian Services and Jerry Christopher – State Farm Agent for 35 years of membership; Kuk Sool Won for 40 years of membership; Webster Pediatric Dentistry for 45 years of membership; Family First Credit Union and Precision Lawn and Garden Equipment for 50 years of membership; Scott Funeral Home, Webster Federal Credit Union and Xceed Financial Credit Union for 55 years of membership; Lefrois Builders for 70 years of membership; Maier Farms for 75 years of friendship; Whelpley and Paul Options for 95 years of membership; Sutter, Summers and Lydon PC for 100 years of membership; Empire State Weeklies Webster Herald for 120 years of membership; Harter Secrest and Emery LLP for 125 years of membership; and Webster Union Cemetery for 195 years of membership.

Visit websterchamber.com for further information.