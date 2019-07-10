The Animal Service League, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that matches matches cats and dogs available for donation with loving homes, is accepting donations of gently used or new items for a garage sale fundraiser to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Animal Service League, 10 Dubelbeiss Lane, Irondequoit.

Drop-offs of donations can be made on July 20 and 27 anytime between noon and 3

p.m. Donation receipts will be available for those who request them at drop-off. Participants are asked to consider donating kitchen and household items, toys, tools, books, decorative items,

DVDs, CDs and children’s and baby clothing.

Televisions, refrigerators, mattresses, large furniture, tires, computers, and printers are unable to be accepted. Proceeds benefit the Animal Service League.

Donors may also email the shelter at info@animalserviceleagueny.org to arrange for an alternate drop-off time if that day or time is inconvenient or to inquire if items are able to be accepted.

Vendors can make a $25 donation and receive a 10-by-10-foot space where they can sell garage sale items, crafts or other items. All spaces will be outdoors. Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs and tents.

The Wildlife Educators Coalition and WXXI will be on hand at the August event as will the Abbott’s Frozen Custard food truck from 1 to 2 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

Opportunities to meet adoptable animals are available by appointment at the shelter where volunteers can assist. Animals available for adoption are listed on the website site at animalserviceleagueny.org and on the Animal Service League

Facebook page at facebook.com/AnimalServiceLeague. An online adoption application is available that adopters must complete in order to be considered.

The Animal Service League is in its 66th year of operation and re-homes cats, dogs and small pets of all ages from shelters, those who are former strays, as well as dogs and cats who are surrendered to the organization from former owners who can no longer care for them.

A group of volunteers and rescue staff work to match cats and dogs with their “furever families,” promote spay/neuter programs, provide counseling services on options available to guardians struggling to care for their current pets, provide services to increase the likelihood of healthy, lifelong relationships between pets and their guardians and assess situations related to animals in need providing assistance whenever able.

Monetary donations and donations of wishlist items are always welcome.

Please email the Animal Service League at info@animalserviceleagueny.org or call

(585) 342-6099 for more information about the Animal Service League Garage Sale Fundraiser or about making a donation.