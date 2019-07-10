The BOCES 4 Science program recently received the Community Support STEM Innovation Award in recognition of exemplary programs in science, technology, engineering and math from the Finger Lakes STEM Hub during a ceremony at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

This is the first award BOCES 4 Science has won from the Fingers Lakes STEM Hub. The New York State STEM quality learning rubric is used to determine the winning program to celebrate excellence in STEM education.

BOCES 4 Science is a collaborative effort among the BOCES in mid-western New York. It is a science program service developed through Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES, Monroe No. 1 BOCES, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and the Genesee Valley Education Partnership BOCES.

“It is so gratifying to have won this award,” said Mary Thomas, science teacher and acting director of the BOCES 2 Elementary Science program. “Our collaborative group has worked very hard over the last several years to create a new science program of which BOCES 4 Science could be proud. These science units go across New York state and provide best practice instruction for K-5 students. It is quite a feat to have scored well on the NYS STEM quality rubric and our whole team feels tremendously honored.”