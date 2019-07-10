Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Churchville

Churchville-Chili graduate Steven Brown, of Williamsville, graduated in June 2019 with his doctorate in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He works as a development specialist at Linde in Tonawanda.

Gina Carpino, of Churchville, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Gates

Brandon McDonald, of Gates, recently graduated from the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in New York City. He will start a two-year residency in pediatric dentistry at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

Greece

Daniel Geisler, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. Geisler will study abroad in the Netherlands this fall.

David Kensek, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list with honors at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

John Gallipeau-Mattice, of Greece, graduated in spring 2019 from Buffalo State.

Hilton

Lucas Bennett, Matthew Butts, Monica Grisdale, Rachael Peggs and Michael Walsh, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Corey Cesare, Alex Cummins, Victoria Maier and Erin O’Toole, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kayla Holley, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

North Chili

Jasmine Gelsomino, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Samantha Lawlor and Grace Miller, of North Chili, graduated in May 2019 from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Rochester

Andrea Alati, Nicholas Antonio, Gabrielle Baldwin, Julia Barrett, Abbie Brennan, Alissa Brooks, Kaitlyn Buckert, Caitlin Champaigne, Katherine Davison, Jake Denning, Amanda DeRoo, Aaron DiSabatino, Brooke Ennis, Kimberly Falco, Emily Falzone, Heidi Farley, Abigail Farnham, Emma Frankenberger, Julianna Gatto, Jenelle Gilliard, Timothy Goetzman, Daniela Grugnale, Bana Hagos, Lanicia Hall-Monroe, Sean Healey, Emma Hernandez, Michele Howarth, Aarika Kaester, Sarah Lee, Julia Lotta, Danielle Meeker, Brook Mordenga, Rachel NaDell, Joanna Erika Parker, Emily Rector, Brianna Rizzari, Eric Rowland, MacKenzie Ruby, Olivia Salemi, Walter Schrader, Paige Serpe-Miller, McKenzie Smith, Allison Stadler, Zsuzsanna Sziveri, Nicole Szudlo, Leanni Tate, Taylor Wagner, Ke'Shon Webb, Amanda Wendt, Ki'atta Whipset, Rachel Wyche and Xiongzhou Zhang, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Braden Alessi, Jenna Amico, Joshua Boehme, Paige Boyington, Rwanda Douglas, Nicholas Esposito, Daniel Freudenvoll, Kristen Gawron, Jacob Hepner, Benjamin Hilderbrandt, Ian Insley, Joshua Karns, Arija Lelis, Maria Matuck, Kyle Meade, Anthony Paris, Carson Quilitzsch, Taylor Rechichi and Piper Spratt, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Giuliana Bozza and Jake Slater, of Rochester, each graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Music from Baldwin University in Ohio. Bozza received a degree in voice performance, cum laude, and Slater earned a degree in music theater, magna cum laude.

Marielle Buss, of Rochester, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Immanuel Daniel, Natalie France, Kayla Marino, Summer Neu, William Reese and Timothy Walters, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2019 from Buffalo State.

Josie Gardner, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Gardner majors in international relations.

LaMont Haywood, of Rochester, recently performed with Josh Groban as a member of the Nazareth College Vocal Jazz.

Daniel Kuter, Richard Nichol, Johnathan Nucci, Jason Siracuse and Faith Strohm, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Alexis Moore, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in event management from SUNY Delhi.

Allison Reed, of Rochester, recently graduated from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.