The Thompson Health Guild will host a fashion show and cocktail reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park in Canandaigua.

The show will showcase Chandeliers Boutique, Icon Salon and Spa on the Shore, and Posh. Cafe Sol will provide hors d’oeuvres. Wine, beer and boutique shopping will be available.

Tickets cost $50 each, $90 per couple or $650 for reserved VIP tables of 10. Proceeds benefit the Thompson Health Guild. Reservations are required by July 31.

Email tarynwindheim@gmail.com or visit thompsonhealth.com/fashion for information.