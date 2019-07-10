A team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club represented New York at the 2019 National Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The team was selected to represent the state after winning the New York Holstein Convention earlier this year. Team members George Andrew and Gabriella Taylor, of Newark, and Alysha Kuhn and Kailey Kuhn, of Marion, went undefeated to beat another team from the Wayne-Ontario Club.

The team is coached by Rob Kuhn, of Marion, and Jonathan Taylor, of Newark.

The Dairy Bowl attracts participants ages 9-21 from throughout the U.S. It provides an environment where youth can test their knowledge of feeds and feeding, milk quality, herd health, udder health, breeding and genetics, marketing, dairy foods, calf raising, and the Holstein breed.

The New York team competed in the junior division and won its first four rounds in the winners bracket. In the finals of the double elimination tournament, members faced Pennsylvania and won 85-30.

With the win, the New York team was crowned the National Junior Dairy Bowl champions. It was the first title for a New York junior team at nationals since 1991, and the first for any team from the Wayne-Ontario County Holstein Club.

“New York Holstein is very proud of our Wayne-Ontario juniors that represented New York at the national convention in Wisconsin,” said Kelly Reynolds, executive director for the New York Holstein Association. “The kids put in a lot of work to become our national champions.”

Jonathan Taylor said, “This group has really been working toward this for a few years now. They have been very dedicated and went to Appleton with one goal in mind. To see them excel at this level is incredible.”

The Dairy Bowl is held annually at the National Holstein Convention, which rotates locations each year.