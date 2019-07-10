Wheatland-Chili educator named Teacher of the Year

The American Chemical Society recently named JoAnne Iovoli, who teaches Advanced Placement biology and chemistry at Wheatland-Chili High School, as the Rochester Area Chemistry Teacher of the Year.

Iovoli also teaches the plant science and landscaping electives. She applies the principles of green chemistry to reduce the use of chemicals used and chemical waste generated while teaching students a safe, sustainable way to learn a lesson.

Iovoli has taught at Wheatland-Chili for 20 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, a master’s degree in education from the College at Brockport, and teaching certifications in 7-12 general science, chemistry and biology.