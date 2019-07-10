Dayton Ngo, a city carrier assistant in Scottsville, said he was in the right place at the right time when he noticed a smoke-filled hallway as he entered a four-unit apartment building in April 2019.

He immediately started knocking on doors to make sure residents of the two-story building were alerted to the threat. Three units were vacant; the last one was occupied. Ngo told the tenant to get out and call 911.

Within minutes, fire responders arrived and found the source. A tenant reportedly left items cooking on the stove while they were not in the apartment. The fire and smoke were contained, and no one was hurt.

Ngo recently received the U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Hero Award for his actions. Jean Lovejoy, western New York district manager, read the letter, signed by PMG Megan Brennan, in front of Ngo’s colleagues and family.

In the letter, Brennan acknowledged Ngo’s service to the Postal Service and his community. She said Ngo will be featured in Postal Link, an online publication, and his photo and story will hang in the halls of the U.S. Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Ngo has been with the Postal Service for three years.

“He is a hardworking and conscientious employee, and a valued member of our Scottsville Post Office team,” said Tammy Kelley, postmaster.

In 2018, the Postal Service recognized 243 employees with PMG Hero awards.