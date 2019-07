St. Mary’s School, 16 Gibson St., Canandaigua, will host How Cool is That? Junior Engineering for Kids from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-9.

The hands-on camp is open to students in grades K-8. Attendees will build machines that work using electricity, magnetism, gears and hydraulics.

Registration costs $174. A sibling discount is available. Visit howcoolisthat.org for information.