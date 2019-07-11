A historic neighborhood in Rochester is once again hosting the annual Corn Hill Arts Festival this weekend, July 13 and 14.

The festival takes place throughout nine historic streets, with more than 365 artists and four music stages with 28 performances. There are also beer and wine gardens, a family-fun zone, free shuttles, and free admission.

Parking and travel on a number of streets in Corn Hill will be impacted throughout the festival.

No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 7 a.m. Friday, July 12 through 7 a.m. Monday, July 15. Vehicle travel is prohibited on these streets from 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday until they reopen at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Plymouth Avenue: From Exchange Boulevard to Troup Street

Adams Street: From Eagle Street to South Fitzhugh Street

Atkinson Street: From South Plymouth Avenue to Eagle Street

Eagle Street: From Adams Street to Atkinson Street

Corn Hill Place

Frederick Douglass Street

South Fitzhugh Street: From South Plymouth Avenue to Glasgow Street

Lundsford Street

Greig Street

Edinburg Street: From Fitzhugh Street to 300 feet west of Lunsford Circle

Glasgow Street: From Lunsford Circle to South Fitzhugh Street

