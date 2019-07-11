Police say 37-year-old David Flansburg was turning off of Buffalo Street onto North Bloomfield Rd. when he lost control of his Dodge Charger early Thursday morning causing his car to go airborne before landing on its roof. Flansburg was airlifted to Strong and is in guarded condition.

A Canandaigua man is seriously injured after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The single-car crash happened on North Bloomfield Road near Buffalo Street just after 1 a.m.

Police say 37-year-old David Flansburg was turning when he lost control in his Dodge Charger, causing his car to go airborne before landing on its roof. An off-duty EMS worker who lives in the area heard the crash and went to help.

Flansburg was able to climb out with the help of EMTs. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. He's currently in guarded condition.

The crash is still under investigation.