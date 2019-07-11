NeighborWorks Rochester, a local community-building organization, recently received top honors for its energy efficiency services in Monroe County.

The Home Performance with Energy Star Century Club Award is given by the U.S. Department of Energy in recognition of contractors that improved the energy efficiency of more than 100 homes in the past year.

NeighborWorks Rochester surpassed this goal in 2018 despite organizational restructuring, serving 248 homes through Empower, Home Performance and Home Performance with Energy programs. Pamela Lazio, director of residential rehabilitation, credited their success to teamwork.

“This award really belongs to the entire energy services team,” she said. “Steve Peer and Ruth Rentas led the charge in completing audits and tracking deadlines throughout the year. Joshua Graves has since been brought on to support the growth of our energy service program. Their professionalism and customer service skills are the reason NeighborWorks Rochester is among the top five organizations in the region for energy assessments and improvements, and a recipient of this award.”

Visit nwrochester.org for information on NeighborWorks’ energy assessment and improvement programs.