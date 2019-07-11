It’s My Party to perform at Penfield Amphitheater July 9

It’s My Party will perform at 6:30 p.m. on July 9 at the Penfield Amphitheater and Kiwanis Stage, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

Since 1985, It’s My Party has been delivering a 1960s experience with a 14-piece orchestra and original songs written just for the group.

Penfield Amphitheater & Kiwanis Stage summer concert series features various genres playing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through August.

Upcoming shows include Alfred St. John Trinidad and Tobago Steel Drum Band, Jumbo Shrimp and Paulsen and Baker.

The full concert line-up is available at penfieldrec.org.

Food is available to purchase from the food cart at every concert.

Call (585) 340-8655, ext. 0, for more information.