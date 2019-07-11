Eastern Shore names new producers

Eastern Shore Associates recently promoted Aubrey Shaffer, of Palmyra, and hired Red Creek native Shane Allen to work as producers focused on commercial lines.

Shaffer will operate out of the Walworth office.

“Over the past six years, Aubrey has gained a well-rounded insurance background in both personal and commercial departments,” President Eryl Christiansen said.

Allen, of Sterling, will work from the Fulton office.

Officers re-elected to Newark education board

Russ Harris was re-elected president of the Newark Central School District Board of Education for 2019-20, his fourth year in this role.

Harris was vice president of the board in 2015-16. He was a board member from 1993 to 2003, and was elected to a fifth term in 2017.

Eric DeTaeye was re-elected VP for 2019-20, also his fourth year in this role. He was elected to his second term on the board in 2018.

The votes for Harris and DeTaeye were 7-0.