Reliant Community Credit Union donated sneakers to area schools throughout the 2018-19 school year as part of its Feet Forward project.

Reliant donated 450 pairs of sneakers to five school districts: East Irondequoit, Lyons, Palmyra-Macedon, Phelps-Clifton Springs and Sodus. The donation equals an investment of $10,000 from Reliant, which partnered with Fleet Feet in Rochester to purchase the sneakers at a discount.

Since the inception in 2017, Reliant’s Feet Forward has donated 1,100 pairs of sneakers — a total investment of $25,000.

“We are proud to be able to make these contributions and we are thrilled that, through programs like Feet Forward, we help hundreds of children in our communities,” said Cynthia Hamann, vice president of brand awareness for Reliant.

A guidance counselor involved in the distribution of sneakers to students said the kids who received the sneakers were “so proud and just over the moon.”

“Those of us who work in a school know that students come in with needs that go far beyond the classroom,” said Matthew Sickles, superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. “We do our very best to use our resources to meet as many of their needs as possible. Community partners such as Reliant Community Credit Union help us go above and beyond to meet the needs of students. We appreciate the impact this investment will have.”