Every summer, Reddington Hall at St. Louis Church in Pittsford hosts a sale to raise funds for newly legal refugees to set up their own homes; this year’s sale is set for July 9-13.

Saint’s Place biggest fundraiser is its Super Sale, which starts with a preview night from 4 to 8 p.m. on July 9 at Reddington Hall at St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St., Pittsford. Patrons who pay $25 at the door will get to shop July 9 and receive complimentary refreshments. No tickets are issued in advance; the event is open to all who arrive that evening.

The sale officially opens at 9 a.m. on July 10, and, this year, hours will be extended to 8 p.m.

Other dates and hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 11, where all items will be 25% off; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 12, where all items will be 50% off.

The “fill a bag deal” in which shoppers pay $8 dollars to fill a Wegmans reusable bag, $12 to fill two bags or $15 to fill three bags with any items they choose, will occur from 9 a.m. to noon on July 15.

Saint’s Place established a scholarship fund in 2018 in order to educate and train refugees. It shares its clothing closet with Rochester organizations that help the poor and needy.

“In the last year and a half, we have assisted 37 refugee men and women to continue their education, for a total of $60,000 expended,” said Isabel Miller, executive director of Saint’s Place. “The monies were spent on partial tuition to Monroe Community College, Nazareth College and St. John Fisher College, to OACES and other vocational schools for refugees to receive job training certificates, to pay accompanying fees and to purchase laptops and textbooks. Many of the participants made the dean’s list and have gone on to secure good jobs with benefits. Saint’s Place is committed to replacing the cycle of poverty with education and jobs.”

Proceeds from the sale will go towards Saint’s Place inventory for newly arrived refugees as well as the more than 5,000 refugees living in Rochester on the poverty level. Mattresses,

household items, warm winter coats and boots are needed by individuals in the

Rochester area.