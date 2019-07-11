Calling all Syracuse University students and alumni in the Rochester area! The new student send-off will be held Saturday, July 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Perinton Recreation Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport.

This is an opportunity for soon-to-be freshmen and transfer students to meet others from this area and gear up for the fall semester. There will be time to mingle with local alums and play SU trivia games. Parents of students in the Class of 2023 are encouraged to attend and find possible rides for their kids to get home for the holidays.

Refreshments will be provided by the Office of Alumni Engagement — including treats from Big Al’s Empanadas. Look for the food truck parked outside the PRC.

This event is sponsored by the Syracuse University Alumni Club of Rochester. Visit rocorange.com for information.