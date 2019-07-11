Guest presenters from a variety of career fields recently attended the second annual T.J. Connor Elementary School Career Day.

Speakers included a flight instructor, human resources director, beekeeper, Monroe County Probation officer, realtor, metal fabricator, mental health therapist, medical records tech, registered nurse, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy, K-9 officer and deputy, engineers, the Army National Guard and Strong Museum of Play, Wheatland-Chili Career and Technical Education WEMOCO bakery and welding students, and an equine therapist, energy analyst and emergency medical technician.

Career Day is an opportunity for students in grades K-5 in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District to learn about different careers, and the education and training required to obtain those positions. Career Day helps students learn about career options so they can start to set goals for themselves.

Danielle Hoch, K-12 assistant principal, planned the day and recruited presenters with fourth grade teachers Patty Bruno and Maggie Spuhler; kindergarten teachers Donna Gronemeyer and Beth Meeker; Siobhan Hough, math interventionist; Susan Merriam; and Dalit Spindel, school psychologist. Each speaker received a keepsake water bottle from the Wheatland-Chili Federation of Teachers.

“We thank our presenters and community members for sharing their time and expertise, as Career Day would not be possible without them,” Hoch said. “ T.J. Connor students learned invaluable lessons and we look forward to doing it again next year.”