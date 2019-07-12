47-year-old Victor Gregory, of Varick is facing nine charges after a domestic call that led to a physical fight in Seneca County that injured three officers. Deputies say Gregory had a knife and a crossbow.
A Seneca County man is accused of threatening deputies with a crossbow.
On Wednesday night, deputies were called by a family member, who said 47-year-old Victor Gregory, of Varick, was making threats.
When deputies arrived they found the mailbox on fire. As they approached, they say Gregory threatened them with a loaded crossbow.
At one point, police say he set the crossbow down .
A police dog was sent in, until Gregory allegedly pulled out a knife.
Deputies ultimately had to use a taser, and it was still a fight to get him into custody.
Three officers were injured during the incident.
Gregory is facing nine charges.