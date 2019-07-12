A father shot and killed in Victor. Forty years ago investigators believed they would solve the case, but to this day no arrests have been made.

It was November 1979. The scene of the crime: a modest home in the Village of Victor. Jerry Baker, a 34-year-old father, was found killed execution style. He was shot three times in the head. Investigators say Baker had been sitting in a chair in his living room when someone ambushed him.

Baker's daughter and wife weren't home at the time. The very next day Baker was supposed to testify in court.

"The shooter came up behind him and shot him once in the right side of his head," said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. "He fell out of the chair apparently and the shooter actually shot him an additional two times in the opposite side of the head."

Investigators say it appeared to be a hit. Plus, why a pillow case is now at the center of the investigation.

Our news partner also spoke with Baker's daughter who now lives in Florida. She desperately wants to know who killed her father and why.

If you have any information call the Ontario County Sheriff's Office at (585) 396-4638.

