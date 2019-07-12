Gates Police say a one-year-old and three-year-old were seriously injured Thursday night after a car went off the road and hit them in a Gates parking lot while they were riding in a wagon being pulled by their father.

Around 7 p.m., crews responded to the scene on Lyell Avenue right across the street from Wegmans.

Gates Police say a father was pulling his children in a wagon when a car left the road and struck them. The children were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police say the driver had three young children in her car at the time of the crash. Police say those children are okay.

"Unfortunately, as first responders, we have to keep our emotions in check and just kind of run the scene and get our job done, but it really hits home because we all have families and it’s hard seeing children in distress but we try to do what we do and save lives," said Sgt. James Coughlin, Gates Police.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor but they do believe she could have been distracted at the time of the crash.

The children are seriously injured. Messenger Post Media, along with our news partner will continue to follow this story.