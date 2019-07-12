Ukrainian Federal Credit Union through its Ukrainian-American Community Foundation Inc. awarded 17 undergraduate scholarships totaling $17,000.

The awards included four named scholarships: Diaczenko Memorial Scholarship, Ukrainian Civic Center Scholarship, Roman Kucil Memorial Scholarship and EZ Income Tax — Kornylo Scholarship.

The selection process was based on both subjective criteria and weighted, objective criteria, including academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities, essay, etc.