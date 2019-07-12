Ukrainian Federal Credit Union through its Ukrainian-American Community Foundation Inc. awarded 17 undergraduate scholarships totaling $17,000.
The awards included four named scholarships: Diaczenko Memorial Scholarship, Ukrainian Civic Center Scholarship, Roman Kucil Memorial Scholarship and EZ Income Tax — Kornylo Scholarship.
The selection process was based on both subjective criteria and weighted, objective criteria, including academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities, essay, etc.
Ukrainian FCU awards scholarships to 21 student-members
Ukrainian Federal Credit Union through its Ukrainian-American Community Foundation Inc. awarded 17 undergraduate scholarships totaling $17,000.