Ukrainian Federal Credit Union through its Ukrainian-American Community Foundation Inc. awarded 17 undergraduate scholarships totaling $17,000.
The awards included four named scholarships: Diaczenko Memorial Scholarship, Ukrainian Civic Center Scholarship, Roman Kucil Memorial Scholarship and EZ Income Tax — Kornylo Scholarship.
The selection process was based on both subjective criteria and weighted, objective criteria, including academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities, essay, etc.