An investigation is under way after a Michigan state trooper ran a stop sign and a driver with the right of way who struck the unmarked police cruiser was handcuffed.

Michigan State Police confirmed in a tweet that the unnamed trooper ran the stop sign after analyzing his car's black box and viewing video taken by a surveillance camera outside a home near the crash scene.

Both the trooper who was driving the unmarked cruiser and the other driver, Carlos Martinez, were injured, according to Detroit TV station WDIV.

A witness to the collision told WDIV the troopers in the cruiser pointed their Tasers at Martinez before handcuffing him.

"They saw he was bleeding through his nose and shoulder," the witness told WDIV. "They didn’t ask him if he was OK, just kept saying, 'You hit a cop,' " the witness said.

The handcuffs were eventually removed from Martinez when paramedics who responded to the scene placed him on a stretcher for medical treatment.

Martinez's mother told Detroit TV station WXYZ that troopers who responded to the crash gave her false information and were rude to her.

In addition to continuing to investigate the wreck, Michigan State Police said they are also looking into the conduct of the troopers who were involved, the Detroit Free Press reported.