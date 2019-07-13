What do we want the town of Canandaigua to look like in the future? The reason I ask that question is that the town of Canandaigua is currently involved in updating its comprehensive plan and we are looking for your input to that question.

The plan is a blueprint, a guidance document for local leaders, board members and steering committees; most importantly, it represents the desires and vision of the residents of the community. The plan is based on a review of existing assets (natural and man-made), economic and demographic conditions, community input to develop goals and recommendations for achieving the shared vision of the future; the goal is to complete and adopt an updated plan by spring of 2020. You can view the 2003 and the 2011 updated plans on the town of Canandaigua website.

Canandaigua is an attractive place to live, which is why we continue to grow and add to our tax base. With proper planning, we can balance new growth while maintaining our small town, rural character.

A project team consisting of members of the town staff and volunteers has begun discussing ways to engage our citizens and stakeholders in this important update. What do we want Canandaigua to look like in the future? There will be surveys and meeting for you to offer your opinions and visions, to provide the goals for the next decade. Without your participation, we can't be sure that the new plan will accurately represent your wishes.

Steve Zumbo

Canandaigua