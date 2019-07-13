The Rochester native was stationed at Fort Hood
ROCHESTER — A soldier from Rochester died in a motorcycle accident in Killeen, Texas while he was stationed at Fort Hood.
Staff Sergeant Edwin Brown Jr., 22, died in a July 6 crash on his motorcycle.
He is a graduate of Wilson Magnet and was a member of the Northside Church of Christ.
Brown is survived by a 3-year-old daughter.
His remains will arrive Monday in Rochester. A viewing is scheduled for Friday at Dixon Funeral Home at 10 a.m., with a service scheduled for noon at Northside Church of Christ.