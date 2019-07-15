Police say that last Tuesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. a woman is suspected of setting a sailboat and a car ablaze that was parked on Foster Street. Witnesses reported seeing a woman who was walking buy throw something into the boat.

CANANDAIGUA — The City of Canandaigua Police Department is asking for the communities help in an arson investigation.

Police say that last Tuesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. a woman is suspected of setting sailboat and a car parked on Foster Street afire. Witnesses reported seeing the woman was seen throwing something into the boat prior to the fire starting.

The individual is described as a white female with shoulder length hair, a slim build, about 5’5” tall, wearing dark clothing and was seen running southbound from the area of the fire prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sergeant Lawrence of the Canandaigua Police Department at (585) 337-2106 or Detective Brownell at (585) 337-2183. Callers can remain anonymous.