People lined the streets of Rochester holding banners and chanting as they protested the rumored ICE raids that could be happening in 10 major U.S. cities.

Rochester isn't one of those cities but protesters say it's still a problem here.

The rally, organized by Rochester Food not Bombs, brought out many people who believe the raids are unethical.

"It's just horrendous," said protester Jill Gussow. "It's exactly like the Nazis in Germany and some people say it's not there, but it's on its way."

Laws allow border patrol agents to ask anyone for ID at any time within 100 miles of a border. Even though Rochester is considered a sanctuary city, it's included.

Organizer Alana Bowen says this could impact hundreds of local families.

"There are large immigrant communities here in Upstate NY," said Bowen. "So it's not just a problem on the southern border...it's a problem all over the country."

But not everyone agrees. While the protest happened a man drove by shouting against their cause.

"There's people who disagree and I think that a lot of those people lack empathy for people in difficult situations," said organizer Zora Gussow. "That's unfortunate that they can't see themselves in their shoes."

But protesters like Jill Gussow say they're sending a message.

"We're sending the message that we are not going to put up with this, we cannot let this continue."