The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning, 196 North St., Geneva, and the Autism Center at Ontario Arc will host the 11th annual Cubby Chase 10K, 5K and Color Mile Run on July 27.

Runners, walkers and crawlers are invited to participate. Check-in and registration will open at 7 a.m. before the Color Run at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m.

Cash prizes will go to the top male and female finishers. T-shirts, medals and post-race food will be provided. All proceeds will go toward a playground that encourages active play. Volunteer and sponsor opportunities are available.

Call 315-787-4190, email kathy.ryrko@flhealth.org or visit bit.ly/2NVfF5P for information.