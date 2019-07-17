The Ontario County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Pierre Jahlil Carter, 31, and Anthony Lamar Kendrick, 21, for second degree burglary after a search warrant was executed and numerous amounts of stolen evidence was recovered.

VICTOR — Two Rochester men were arrested after an investigation into a string of thefts of items from vehicles in the Village of Victor.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Pierre Jahlil Carter, 31, and Anthony Lamar Kendrick, 21, for second degree burglary after a search warrant was executed and numerous amounts of stolen evidence was recovered.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, an online sale of an item connected investigators to those charged.

"A victim was searching the internet for items being sold and came across a posting of what they though was w=one of their stolen possessions," said Henderson. "We followed up with an investigation and obtained a search warrant where we were able to recover a significant amount of the stolen items.

Most of the vehicles were broken into while parked unlocked in their driveways.

Additional grand larceny and petit larceny are anticipated as there were several vehicles entered at separate locations within the village.

Henderson encourages anyone who feels they might have been a victim to call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 396-4638.