The Finger Lakes Region is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and scenic parts of New York State, and there is no better time to experience all it has to offer than during the summer months. While known for its world-class wineries, the region truly has something for everyone — museums, shops, eateries, craft breweries and endless outdoor destinations — and I encourage residents and visitors alike to take a moment to explore behind the scenes and enjoy the area’s simple subtleties.

Whether you decide to take in some of the Finger Lakes’ natural beauty and charm, or sample some of the area’s local wines, craft brews or artisanal, high-end products, you’re sure to meet some of the region’s hard-working and creative small-business owners. Don’t know where to start? As an insider, I’d like to offer a few suggestions,

Whether you’re shopping or dining local, you’re helping to support our local economy and strengthening our communities. Ontario County is home to antique shops, boutiques, restaurants, spas and lively downtown areas including Geneva's Linden Street, filled with unique eateries and shops. In Seneca County, consider stopping into the one of many shops at Traders Village where you can find markets filled with produce vendors and hand-crafted furniture, as well as food, drinks and live music.

Still looking for more fun in the Finger Lakes? The Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council offers a wide variety of things to do and places to go here, as do the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection and the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.

Spend an unforgettable day, weekend or week in the Finger Lakes. This summer, take some time to soak up all the region has to offer. I’m certain that you’ll find there’s plenty of fun to go around!

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, represents the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County.

