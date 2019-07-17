The City of Canandaigua is seeking proposals for a mixed-use project at the former gas station downtown

CANANDAIGUA — The former Tom’s Mobil gas station property at 267 S. Main St. is cleaned up and ready for a new chapter. City officials want to see the site turned into a multiple-story building (or one that appears multi-story) with commercial uses on the ground floor and commercial, residential and/or office uses on the upper floors — incorporating retail, service, public space and pedestrian components.

A detailed account of the property and everything potential buyers need to know is posted on the city of Canandaigua website in the Request for Proposals.

Mayor Ellen Polimeni said she has heard from a number of interested people, including developers and those in business. She urged anyone interested to attend a pre-submission conference on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at the Hurley Building, 205 Saltonstall St., to review the RFP details and have all questions answered.

“That’s when people can make a decision about whether they want to come forward,” the mayor said. Having a pre-submission event saves time and expense for everyone involved, she said. The Office of the City Manager is handling the RFPs, with a submission deadline of August 28, 2019, for all fully-completed proposals.

City Manager John Goodwin called the property at South Main and Saltonstall streets a “prime lot” and “a gateway to downtown of value.” He couldn’t say what it might sell for but said it’s currently assessed at “next to nothing.”

“We want to give everyone a fair shake and a full proposal process,” Goodwin said.

According to the RFP, the goal for seeking proposals is “to gain an overview of the possibility for development on the site in a quality and tasteful manner.” The city “expects submissions to be creative, but also practical to address the usual challenges associated with development in a downtown, around such issues as design, concerns from adjacent properties, traffic, setbacks, massing and amenities.” Key elements to be presented in the overview for City Council are the project program; financial viability; time frame for the development, public benefits, and integration with the downtown.

Crews began dismantling the canopy earlier this year at the former gas station. The city partnered with the state’s Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund (“Oil Spill Fund”) and Department of Environmental Conversation to remediate the site and prepare it for redevelopment. The agreement called for the Oil Spill Fund to pay for contamination cleanup on the 20,700-square-foot property. The city paid for demolition. Goodwin said the city’s cost was much less than the original estimate of $60,000 — coming in less than $30,000 as city crews did some of the work in-house. On the other hand, the Oil Spill Fund covered a cleanup cost that exceeded more than the estimated $350,000.

Both state and city will evenly split proceeds from a sale.

The agreement releases the city and anyone to whom the city sells the property of liability for petroleum contamination related to the existing spills on the property. (The release does not apply to anyone or any entity that contributed to or caused the original spills.)