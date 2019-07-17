Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Dorian Kalir and Caroline Wilcox, of Brockport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Gates

Olivia Brumfield, Andrea Johnson, Linda Vasavong, Katherine Woo and Jenny Yau, of Gates, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Greece

Jasmine Benjamin, Megan Betancourt, Rachel Bordonaro, Miralem Buljina, Nicholas Caraballo, Sarah Chan, Truc-Nhi Do, Demetrious Dowdell, Lucy Farnham, Juliana Greene, Xiaoning Guo, Joshua Jenkins, Jacob Jones, Natalie Lebedko, Amanda Mietus, Meghan Moscato, Nicole Naselaris, Noah Neale, Brooke Schirmer, Caitlin Shields, Kelly Siracuse, Brianna Taggart and Isabelle Vacchetto, of Greece, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Kara Rosenthal, of Greece, recently graduated from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, summa cum laude.

Jazmine Saunders, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester.

Hamlin

Danielle Falkenstein and Jacob Kuebler, of Hamlin, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Hilton

Matthew Butts, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Erica Hughes, Joshua Rosario and Nathan Whybra, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Rochester

Vanessa Acevedo, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Kevonna Buchanan and Solange Rodrigues, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Kaitlyn Buckert, Abigail Farnham, Julianna Gatto, Timothy Goetzman, Julia Lotta, Danielle Meeker, Brianna Rizzari, Allison Stadler, Nicole Szudlo, Leanni Tate and Rachel Wyche, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Brittany Budd, Jessica Hyde and Abigail Sheflin, of Rochester, each graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Sheflin was named to the dean’s list.

Rebecca Czolgosz, Samuel Tschiderer and Emily Yancone, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scottsville

Aaron Brown and Madeline Vonglis, of Scottsville, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Spencerport

Aidan Eldridge, Jane Huffer, Michela Maiola and Tanner Metcalfe, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.