As the summer hits its peak, the Genesee Country Village and Museum is offering special events and programs this August.

The month starts with A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll on Aug. 3-4. Filled with references to the “Alice in Wonderland” stories, this weekend will feature a “mad” tea party, games of the queen’s croquet, calligraphy lessons and a Wonderland-themed costume contest.

On Aug. 9-11, baseball fans can see how the game was played in the 1800s, when players caught balls barehanded and umpires wore top hats. At the museum’s replica 19th-century Silver Base Ball Park, visitors can munch on peanuts and popcorn while watching teams from around the U.S. and Canada compete in a round-robin tourney, culminating in the championship game at 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. Admission is half-price on Aug. 10-11.

The museum will dig into the U.S.’s musical roots during Fiddlers’ Fair on Aug. 17-18, when hundreds of musicians will offer entertainment on six stages across the grounds. Anyone bringing an instrument to play will receive free admission, and Aug. 17 will have extended hours for a concert by Koehler and Kelly from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be workshops for student fiddlers, and the museum will hold a string and accessories drive to benefit ROCmusic.

The Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Sundays during the regular season. General admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youth, and free for ages 3 and younger. Special event pricing may vary. Call (585) 538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.