IDI Billing Solutions in Victor recently appointed Patrick Talty as president. Donald Culeton will remain as CEO.

Talty will use his more than 22 years of experience at IDI to expand on the company’s ability to solve industry problems and deliver solutions to customers. Talty most recently worked as vice president of operations and chief security officer, overseeing IDI’s cloud operations, professional services and compliance programs.

Talty holds a Master of Business Administration in executive leadership and applied management from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He retains CGEIT and CISM credentials for professionals who manage, design and oversee enterprise information technology and security programs.