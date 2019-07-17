Groundbreaking is expected this month on the Naples village sewage treatment plant

NAPLES — Contracts have been awarded, and groundbreaking for the Naples village sewage treatment plant is expected to take place at the end of the month. Meanwhile, a few surprises cropped up during the bid process, adding about $2 million to the price tag.

Naples Mayor Brian Schenk said bids came back higher than expected due to an error in the bid specifications. The entire project cost, now at nearly $10.6 million, will not affect taxpayers, he said. The project budget was adjusted to account for the increase, which includes taking a zero-interest, short-term loan to cover a $5 million grant that will be reimbursed.

A sewer system will be a first for the village whose households and businesses rely on septic tanks. As well as dealing with environmental hazards from faulty and outdated septic tanks that pollute the watershed, the village has also suffered economically. Trustee Mona Sage Cardinale said the village has lost potential businesses including a brewery and candy store because it doesn’t have a sewer system.

“It’s wonderful we are doing this,” she said.

The sewage treatment plant will be installed on vacant village-owned land to the north of Ontario Street. The facility will use a green technology, Algaewheel developed by Onewater, which uses daylight to power a self-regulating system requiring little energy use, staff or complex controls. Construction is expected to take about two months. Schenk said village staff will be trained and licensed in operating the system, which will be largely self-sufficient.

About 66 percent of the village will be covered in the first phase of hookups, connecting customers along Main Street from the village borders to the north and south. The area will include a number of properties off Main Street, such as Naples Central School on Academy Street, properties on Cohocton and Tobey streets and some on Route 53. This area should be online next summer. Schenk said the goal is to connect every property in the village with no pause in construction — that means the entire village would be connected in 2021.

The project is not expected to curtail activity on Main Street as work connecting customers will take place behind buildings. Estimated annual cost per customer, for an average household, is projected to be between $600 and $650.

The following contracts were awarded for the project:

General Contractor: Crane-Hogan Structural Systems, Spencerport

Plumbing, heating and cooling: HMI Mechanical Systems, Waterloo

Electric: MW Controls Service, Hemlock

Collection, sewer mains: F.P. Kane Construction, Vestal