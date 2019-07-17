Greece Athena graduate receives FSW scholarship

Greece Athena High School graduate Chynna Sharp received the 2019 Ed Grabowski/Dina Finn Memorial Scholarship from the Federation of Social Workers to support her physical therapy studies at Nazareth College.

Sharp volunteered at hospitals, food kitchens, Greece Town Hall and a physical therapist’s office. She is the daughter of FSW member Treva Warren.

“We wish Chynna Sharp great success in her future academic endeavors,” President Kendall Bell said. “The scholarship criteria looks at students’ academics and community work. Chynna is a deserving recipient and we know she will continue to help others throughout her professional career.”