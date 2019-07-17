The 2019 adult summer reading contest is in full swing at the Parma Public Library, 7 West Ave., Hilton.

Patrons can read fiction or nonfiction books on any device, or listen to their favorite author in audio format, through Aug. 31. Each book read equals one reading ticket in weekly drawings for a year’s worth of free holds at the library.

For every four tickets, readers will be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. The participant who reads the most books will take home a $50 Amazon card, second place is a $40 card. Bonus tickets can be earned by attending adult book discussions.

The summer program schedule includes a discussion of “Us Against You” by Fredrik Backman at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14. Movie Madness on Aug. 15 will screen “The Public” starring Emilio Estevez and Alec Baldwin at 1 p.m.

A Passion for Paint, a free painting program for adults, will meet on Aug. 16. Registration is required for the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. sessions.

Make It and Take It is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 2. Attendees will explore the artwork of Henri Matisse, the father of modern art, and create miniature ribbon rose pendants. Write It and Read It on Aug. 28 will have adults reading their original written works at 1 p.m.

Patrons can bring their in-progress art or craft projects, as well as the supplies needed to finish it, from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 25 and Aug. 22. Attendees can experiment with new art forms, such as poured acrylics. Those wanting to knit, crochet, cross stitch, weave, spin, make lace or any other stitching hobby can attend In Stitches from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on July 26.

Call (585) 392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.