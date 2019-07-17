The newly established George A. Payne Fund and Apprenticeship Program awarded two youth the opportunity to work with George Payne at the 2019 Ontario County Fair.

Coby Reals, of Clifton Springs, will work as an apprentice and Avah Gladle, of Stanley, will work as an assistant. The program honors the lifework of Payne, who has served the fair since the age of 16 in 1945.

Reals attends Midlakes High School, where he will enter 12th grade this fall. He said he enjoys planning events and volunteering, especially the Sauerkraut Festival in his hometown. Reals hopes his role as apprentice will grow his management skills and help him learn how to run larger festivals.

Gladle just completed 10th grade at Marcus Whitman High School. She had a few entries the first year she attended the fair, but she now cares for rabbits, turkeys, sheep. She recently earned enough money to purchase her first cow. Gladle participates in the National FFA Organization and 4-H, attended trainings at area colleges, and showed in the 2018 New York State Fair. She hopes her role as assistant will help her learn to run a fair from start to finish.

The Ontario County Fair runs July 23-27 at the Ontario County Fairgrounds, 2820 County Road 10, Canandaigua. Visit ontariocountyfair.org for information.