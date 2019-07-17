The Rochester Professional Consultants Network announced a new president and vice president for 2019-20, as well as the members of its board of directors.

The new president is Tamara MacDuff, owner of NOW Digital Marketing. As president, MacDuff will strive for more connection between RPCN and the Rochester community, and RPCN members. She believes conversation changes everything.

“Everyone communicates, few connect,” MacDuff said. “Connecting with others is as simple as a smile and a friendly hello — exactly what they get when they attend any of RPCN events, including our monthly technology and business forums where business owners and consultants get their burning questions answered through the wisdom of the crowd.”

Devin Floyd, owner of NYOCON LLC, was elected to the role of VP. Floyd will take over as president in 2020-21.

The executive committee includes Frank Crombe, treasurer; Joyce Curran, immediate past president; and Helen Gulack, secretary. Incumbent board members are Ruth Balkin, Jim Barton, Dave Bassett, Laurie Enos, Bob Lurz, Bob Manard, Dawn Nowak, David Powe, Steve Royal, Jerry Seward and Michael Van der Gaag.