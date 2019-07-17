The Ontario County Fair selected Morgan Smithling, of Stanley, as the 2019 fair queen.

Smithling recently graduated from Marcus Whitman High School, where she participated in the National FFA Organization and agricultural studies. She will attend SUNY Cobleskill in the fall to study agriculture business management.

Smithling is a third-generation dairy competitor and has shown at the Ontario County Fair her entire life.

“Showing dairy cows is my getaway time,” she said. “I can’t wait to share with others how great the Ontario County Fair is, and to connect people with all of the activities and opportunities available.”

The 176th annual fair runs July 23-27 at the Ontario County Fairgrounds, 2820 County Road 10, Canandaigua. Visit ontariocountyfair.org for information.