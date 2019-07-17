Authorities are thanking the public for their help in locating 'Truffles' a one-year-old brown and white female shih tzu reportedly stolen from a parked car at Roseland Plaza on Sunday.

CANANDAIGUA – Tips from the public led to the arrest of a Newark woman for reportedly stealing a one-year-old shih tzu from a parked car.

Kelly E. Price was charged with petit larceny after police say she went into a car parked at the Roseland Plaza and took the dog.

'Truffles' was located Tuesday in Newark on Prospect Street. Price told authorities that she took the dog because it was left unattended by the owner, however she never reported it and is charged with Petit Larceny.

Authorities say there was insufficient evidence of neglect to charge the owner with leaving the dog unattended in the car.

Price is due to appear in the Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.

The shih tzu was taken to the Ontario County Humane Society and released back to her owner.